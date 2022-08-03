Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 27.10 and last traded at 27.10. Approximately 61,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,761% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.75.

AHODF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($30.93) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.07) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 26.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

