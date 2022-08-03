Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY22 guidance at $4.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

