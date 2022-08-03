KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 714,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

KORE Group Stock Performance

NYSE KORE opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Research analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.