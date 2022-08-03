Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,459. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of -1.12. Koss has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

