Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.70. 1,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

