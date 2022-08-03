Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 501,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,412,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

