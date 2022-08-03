Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 63,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

