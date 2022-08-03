Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMP. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

