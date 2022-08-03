Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 29,512 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 106,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 3.2 %

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.