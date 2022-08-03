Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

