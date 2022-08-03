Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. 174,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,715,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $220.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.