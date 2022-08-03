Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLYG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,269. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

