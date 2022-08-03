Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $924,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

