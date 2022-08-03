Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.38

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

