Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.41

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.41 and traded as low as C$27.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 318,306 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

