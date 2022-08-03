LABS Group (LABS) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $42,647.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.