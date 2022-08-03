LABS Group (LABS) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $42,647.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.
LABS Group Coin Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.