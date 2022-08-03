Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.