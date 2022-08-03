Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.