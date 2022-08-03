Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

