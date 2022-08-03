Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

