Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $486,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.