Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $608,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

