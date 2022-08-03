Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.30.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.