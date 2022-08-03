Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

