Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

