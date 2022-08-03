Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $412.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

