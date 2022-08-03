Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 218 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $10,900,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 646,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 910,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

