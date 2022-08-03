Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $81.28.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

