Lambda Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Lambda has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $312,038.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

