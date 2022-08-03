Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $41,686.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

