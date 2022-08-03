Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

LSTR stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Landstar System by 84.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Landstar System by 13.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Landstar System by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

