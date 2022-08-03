Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 5,126 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

