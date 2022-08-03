Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.95 and its 200 day moving average is $658.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

