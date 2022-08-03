Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

