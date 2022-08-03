Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 919 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

