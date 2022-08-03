Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.69 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

