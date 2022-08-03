Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 104.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 56,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $7,218,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

