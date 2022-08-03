Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 7.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. 21,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,615,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Lemonade Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

