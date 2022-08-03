Lendefi (LDFI) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $184,725.91 and $14.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00616682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

Buying and Selling Lendefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

