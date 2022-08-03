Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Down 8.7%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.79 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.79 ($0.07). Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.34 ($0.08).
Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Stock Up 3.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.26.
Featured Stories
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.