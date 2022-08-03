LGCY Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.74 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $47,558.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

