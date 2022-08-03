LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ LGIH traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
