LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

