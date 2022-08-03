LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 20,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,328. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55.

