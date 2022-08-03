LifePro Asset Management Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,092,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,663. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

