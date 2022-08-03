LifePro Asset Management Has $650,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 54.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 220.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $174.68. 28,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

