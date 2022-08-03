LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,444,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

