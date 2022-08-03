LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $104.21. 51,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,309. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

