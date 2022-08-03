LifePro Asset Management Takes $272,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 65,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

