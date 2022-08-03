LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 11,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,875. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.



