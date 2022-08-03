LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 729,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,090.0 days.

LifeWorks Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MSIXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MSIXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of LifeWorks to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.