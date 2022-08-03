LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
LIFULL Stock Performance
NXCLF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. LIFULL has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.
About LIFULL
