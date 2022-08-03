LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

LITB stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

